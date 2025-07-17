1 dead after tree falls on vehicle in Sumter County, police say

The Brief A person was killed Wednesday morning in Sumter County when a tree fell on their vehicle along Marsh Bend Trail. The incident occurred around 10 a.m.; the victim was the only occupant and died at the scene. Police are urging drivers to avoid Marsh Bend Trail and McNeil Drive during the ongoing investigation.



One person is dead after a tree fell on a vehicle Wednesday morning in Sumter County, according to the Wildwood Police Department.

Authorities said the vehicle was traveling southbound on Marsh Bend Trail around 10 a.m. when it was struck by the falling tree. The driver, who was the only occupant, died at the scene.

Police are asking drivers to avoid the area as they conduct their investigation. Please stay clear of Marsh Bend Trail and McNeil Drive while officers are on scene.