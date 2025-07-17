1 dead after tree falls on vehicle in Sumter County, police say
SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. - One person is dead after a tree fell on a vehicle Wednesday morning in Sumter County, according to the Wildwood Police Department.
Authorities said the vehicle was traveling southbound on Marsh Bend Trail around 10 a.m. when it was struck by the falling tree. The driver, who was the only occupant, died at the scene.
Police are asking drivers to avoid the area as they conduct their investigation. Please stay clear of Marsh Bend Trail and McNeil Drive while officers are on scene.
The Source: This story was written based on information shared by the Wildwood Police Department on July 17, 2025.