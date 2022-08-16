1 dead after SunRail train crashes into vehicle in Kissimmee, police say

One person has died at the scene of a crash involving a SunRail train and a car, according to the Kissimmee Police Department.

The crash occurred on Tuesday evening around 6:30 p.m. near East Vine Street. A portion of the intersection at Michigan Ave. and East Vine Street (U.S. 192) was expected to remain closed for several hours while the crash was under investigation. FOX 35 has a crew at the scene gathering more information. Check back for updates.