1 dead after pickup truck hits tree, catches fire in Seminole County, FHP says
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - A man died Tuesday night in a crash that shut down State Road 46 in Seminole County for several hours.
The crash happened around 10:19 p.m. on SR-46 and County Road 426, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
Officials said the man was driving a pickup truck when he left the road and collided with a concrete culvert. The pickup truck then hit a tree and a fence before catching fire, according to an FHP crash report.
The man, whose identity has not yet been released, died at the scene.
The crash remains under investigation, officials said.
The Source: This story was written with information released by the Florida Highway Patrol.