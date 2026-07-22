1 dead after pickup truck hits tree, catches fire in Seminole County, FHP says

A man died Tuesday night in a crash that shut down State Road 46 in Seminole County for several hours.

The crash happened around 10:19 p.m. on SR-46 and County Road 426, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Officials said the man was driving a pickup truck when he left the road and collided with a concrete culvert. The pickup truck then hit a tree and a fence before catching fire, according to an FHP crash report.

The man, whose identity has not yet been released, died at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation, officials said.