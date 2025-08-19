1 dead after Palm Bay house fire, officials say

The Brief One person died Tuesday after a fire tore through a single-story home on Furth Road NW in Palm Bay, officials said. A dog and cat also died, while other occupants escaped without injury. The cause remains under investigation by the State Fire Marshal’s Office and Palm Bay police.



A person was killed Tuesday afternoon in a house fire, according to Palm Bay Fire Rescue.

What we know:

Palm Bay Fire Rescue said one person died Tuesday afternoon after a fire broke out inside a single-story home on Furth Road NW.

The fire was reported just after 2 p.m., and crews arrived to find heavy flames in one of the bedrooms. Firefighters were told an individual was still inside. They entered through the rear of the home near the fire and discovered a deceased person. A dog and a cat also died.

All other occupants escaped the house without injury, officials said. Palm Bay police and Brevard County Fire Rescue assisted at the scene.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the identity of the person who died. Investigators have also not said how the fire started or whether foul play is suspected. The State Fire Marshal’s Office is working with the Palm Bay Police Department Crime Scene Unit to determine the cause.

What they're saying:

Palm Bay Fire Rescue said in a statement: "Palm Bay Fire Rescue extends its deepest condolences to the family and loved ones impacted by this tragic loss."

