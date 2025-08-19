1 dead after DeLand homeless camp shooting over beer and cigarettes, officials say

The Brief A shooting took place on Monday night at a homeless camp in DeLand. A 67-year-old man, who has not yet been identified, was killed in the shooting. The suspect, 36-year-old Charles Eugene Iseman, was arrested and is facing a second-degree murder charge.



One man is dead following a shooting that took place after a fight over beer and cigarettes on Monday night at a homeless camp in DeLand, according to officials.

What led to the deadly shooting?

What we know:

Officers with the DeLand Police Department responded to reports of a shooting around 10:30 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 18, at the Dollar General located at 745 N. Spring Garden Ave.

Through an investigation, police determined the incident occurred in a homeless camp situated in the wooded area behind the store.

CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX LOCAL APP

A 67-year-old man was found dead at the scene. Investigators said the man's identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Officials secured the scene and found the firearm.

The investigation revealed the shooting stemmed from an altercation earlier in the evening involving beer and cigarettes.

The suspect was identified as 36-year-old Charles Eugene Iseman, who was taken into custody and taken to a local hospital for evaluation.

SIGN-UP FOR FOX 35'S BREAKING NEWS, DAILY NEWS NEWSLETTERS

What's next:

Iseman is now facing a charge of second-degree murder.