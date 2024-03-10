1 dead, 7 others displaced after house fire in Orange County, firefighters say

One person is dead and 7 others are displaced after a house fire on Roger Babson Road, according to Orange County Fire Rescue.

Around 11:30 p.m., firefighters responded to the 1600 block of Roger Babson Road in response to a structure fire that was 25% involved, according to OCFR. Roughly an hour later, firefighters confirmed that the fire had been put out and 7 residents had been displaced, including 4 adults and 3 children. One person has been pronounced deceased, and all others involved sustained no injuries, firefighters said.

The identity and age of the deceased individual are unknown at the time of this report. The State Fire Marshal is on-scene investigating the cause of this fire, according to OCFR.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.



