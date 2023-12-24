1 dead, 4 others shot in overnight Orange Co shooting

ORANGE CO, Fla



One person is dead and four others are in the hospital after a deadly overnight shooting in Orange Co, according to the Orange Co Sheriff's department.

Deputies responded to the 2800 block of Sudman Way around 2:30 on Sunday morning regarding a shooting. Upon arrival, they found five people shot; a woman in her 20s, who was pronounced dead on the scene, and four men ranging in ages from their 20s to 30s. The male victims were all transported to the hospital. Their conditions range from stable to critical, according to OCSO.

Sherrif Investigators believe this to be a "targeted" incident and the investigation is ongoing. FOX 35 will update when more information is made available.