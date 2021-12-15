1 dead, 3 injured in Osceola County crash, FHP says

article

Florida Highway Patrol troopers are on scene of a fatal crash that occurred in Osceola County at 6:00 a.m. Wednesday.

The crash happened on Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway and Nova Road FHP says it involves two vehicles.

One person was pronounced dead on scene. Three others were transported with non-life threatening injuries.

The crash is under investigation.