1 dead, 2 injured including teen in Lake County crash

A 42-year-old Lake County man was killed in a two-car crash in Sorrento early Friday evening.

Troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol said the crash involving a 2009 Hyundai Sonata and a 2022 Ford E-350 happened around 5:30 p.m. on State Road 46 and Wekiva Pine Blvd.



Troopers said the Hyundai Sonata was traveling westbound on State Road 46 west of Wekiva Pine Blvd. and they believe the driver veered into the eastbound lane in the direct path of the Ford E-350 and the two collided.

The driver of the Sonata, identified as a resident of Umatilla, was transported to CFR Hospital and pronounced deceased.

The 49-year-old driver of the Ford, a man from Deltona, and his 14-year-old male passenger were transported to CFR Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.



This crash remains under investigation.