1 dead, 2 injured in July 4th shooting in Winter Haven, police say

article

Police are investigating a shooting on July 4th that left one person dead and two others injured in Winter Haven.

Investigators said the shooting happened Monday night along Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd between 2nd Street NE and 5th Street NE.

A large crowd had gathered in the area when the shooting occurred, according to police.

The roadway is shut down from 1st Street N to 11th Street NE for the investigation. Drivers are asked to plan alternate routes and avoid the area.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Heartland Crime Stoppers at 800-226-TIPS.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 13 for updates.