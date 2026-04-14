Florida crypto fraud crackdown: Record setting $5.4M recovered for victims

The Brief Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier and Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods have announced a major crackdown on cryptocurrency fraud, specifically targeting "romance-turned-investment" scams that primarily prey on Florida’s growing senior population. In a record-breaking operation detailed on April 14, 2026, authorities recovered $5.4 million in stolen digital assets—the largest single statewide recovery of its kind. Authorities say seniors are targeted on dating websites.



Florida prosecutors are cracking down on cryptocurrency fraud by promising to put these "criminals" in jail and get every affected citizen their money back.

Authorities voiced their anger regarding the fraud, which the Marion County Sheriff's office said is specifically aimed at seniors.

What we know:

Authorities are following the money trail to track down and prosecute "dangerous criminals" they say are defrauding people on the Internet.

"As more activity is turning to social media and the Internet, a lot of fraud is taking place through cyber means," Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier said on April 14.

Since Uthmeier has been Attorney General, just over one year, he said over $800 million was recovered, $20 million of which was recovered by the new cyber fraud enforcement unit.

In 2026, the sheriff’s office froze $100,000 and returned $185,000, Wood said.

Florida seniors targeted in online scams

Criminals are using digital currency, such as Bitcoin, to steal from people online, Uthmeier said, saying a large majority of seniors are falling victim to these schemes.

According to a 2010 census, over three-million people living in Florida are 65 years old and over. That number is expected to grow to nearly six million by 2030.

"Seniors are losing their life savings every single day," Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods said.

In certain cases, seniors – who are on dating sites – are scammed when the person on the other side asked for money or investments. The attorney general's office reported some victims were targeted in a romance-turned-investment scam, with victims found in six different Florida counties and as far as Massachusetts.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation warns those online of cryptocurrency fraud – coined "one of the most prevalent and damaging fraud schemes today" – saying that scammers are using social media, texting, dating sites, group chats and online advertisements to lure and contact victims.

"That old saying: If it seems too good to be true, it probably is," Uthmeier said.

Online scams throughout Central Florida

The backstory:

In a case in Marion County, a victim lost over $400,000 in a few weeks. Investigators with the Marion County Sheriff’s office followed the money into a "digital cold wallet," Uthmeier said.

In another case, Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods said a person gave $300,000 to a fraudster.

In Volusia County, last December, Robert Goodwin, 56, was arrested, after being extradited from California, for allegedly scamming students and their families out of hundreds of thousands of dollars for a promised trip to Europe.

In September, Seabreeze High School contracted Massachusetts travel agency, Stone and Compass Travel, to help facilitate a class trip to Europe. However, Volusia deputies say Goodwin allegedly defrauded more than 100 students, teachers, and chaperons after each paid more than $3,500 to the travel company for the trip.

Seabreeze High claims Goodwin was the main point of contact during the planning of their trip but allegedly stopped responding to their inquiries and pulled the plug on the trip.

What they're saying:

"It truly angers me that there are people in this world that have no problem making victims of citizens in our community," Woods said. "Many times these are senior citizens. Cyber scams and fraud may never go away but, in Marion County and in Florida, we will come after those who choose to do this. My detectives will keep hunting you down and the Attorney General’s office will continue to aggressively prosecute these thieves. Cyber scammers have no place in Florida except behind a cell door."

Uthmeier promised to get the money back and return money to the victims.

$5 million recovered from scams

In a case involving $5.4 million of cryptocurrency funds stolen from citizens in both Florida and Massachusetts, the money was recovered and will be returned in checks to affected citizens next month, Chief Assistant Statewide Prosecutor John Paul, in the Cyber Fraud Division, said. This is the largest amount of cryptocurrency that has ever been recovered in a single statewide operation, the attorney general's office said.

This comes after a "record breaking" first quarter in which $3.3 million was recovered from cyber criminals, Uthmeier's office said in a press release.

"Our approach is to help citizens disrupt these overseas criminal actors and then prosecute their state-side accomplices," – also known as mules – "and hold them accountable," Paul said.

What you can do:

If you think you may be a victim of cyber fraud, the FBI said to stop sending money and file a report at the FBI's Internet Crime Complaint Center at ic3.gov.

Paul warned people to not act on impulse and to not buy into the fantasy.

"They use AI to create fake people, and it’s all just lies," he said.

For more information, visit the FBI's tips on cyber crimes.