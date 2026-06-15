1 dead, 2 hurt in shooting in Osceola County, deputies say
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - One person is dead, and two others are hurt after a shooting in Osceola County, according to the Osceola County Sheriff's Office.
What we know:
A spokesperson told FOX 35 that the shooting happened in the area of Sheffield Circle and Target Blvd., near the Target store in Kissimmee.
OCSO said the suspected shooter, identified as an adult male, was dead. Two others, a man and a woman, were transported to the hospital with serious injuries.
No other details were immediately available.
The Source: The Osceola County Sheriff's Office and Osceola County Fire Rescue.