1 dead, 11 injured in overnight shooting at Dallas field party concert

One person was killed and 11 others were injured, including three juveniles, in a shooting at an outdoor concert event overnight Saturday in southeast Oak Cliff.

Dallas PD and Dallas Fire-Rescue crews responded to the shooting call just after midnight.

The venue was an outdoor concert described as an all-day field party in the 5000 block of Cleveland Road, near Bonnie View Road and I-20. Police said there were several thousand participants on hand for the concert that featured several rap performers.

Police said the shooting occurred near one of the stages and several people suffered minor injuries from being trampled as they tried to get away.

Officers found 26-year-old Kealon Dejuane Gilmore lying near the stage with a gunshot wound to the head. He was later pronounced dead.

There were 11 people taken to area hospitals by private vehicles and ambulances. Police said one is in critical condition, and the others are in stable condition.

Investigators said one person fired a gun into the air, then another person fired a gun into the crowd.

Dallas Fire-Rescue had one engine company at the event attending to another call when the shooting started.

According to police, other DFR units had to use ATVs to move victims because of traffic blocking the ambulance access to the scene.

No arrests have been made at this time. Police said the investigation was ongoing into what led to the shooting and did provide any immediate information about suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Christopher Anderson at 214-671-3616 or email c.anderson@dallascityhall.com.

