1 dead, 1 taken to hospital following crash in Orlando

One person has died and another was seriously injured following a two-vehicle crash in Orlando on Tuesday.

Orlando police officers responded to the intersection of John Young Parkway and Shader Rd. just after 3 p.m., assisted by the Orlando Fire Department. One person was pronounced deceased on the scene by firefighters and one person was transported to the hospital in stable condition.

Westbound lanes of Shader Rd. were closed at Orange Blossom Trail and northbound lanes of John Young Parkway remained blocked at Silver Star Rd. just before 5 p.m. Traffic was being diverted onto Princeton St.