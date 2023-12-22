1 dead, 1 injured separate shootings in Ocala

article

One person has died, and another was injured in two separate shootings in Ocala.

Just after 7 p.m. on Friday, police officers responded to the 2000 block of SW 4th St. in reference to a shooting incident where they discovered a man had been shot, but the injury was non-life-threatening. While officers were working that scene, another separate shooting occurred just a few blocks away in the 1900 block of SW 1st St., around 8:20 p.m.

When officers arrived at the second shooting location, they found a man in a vacant lot, deceased, with gunshot wounds.

It remains unclear if these two shootings are related. The identity of the deceased has not been released. Both shootings are under investigation.

If you have information about any of these incidents, please submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers of Marion County by calling 352-368-STOP (7867) or **TIPS. Tips can also be submitted online at OcalaCrimeStoppers.com.