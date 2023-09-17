1 dead, 1 injured in West Melbourne home invasion: Police

article

One person is dead and another is injured after they broke into a home in West Melbourne before getting shot by the resident inside, police said.

Police responded to a report of a shooting inside a home at the Reserves of Melbourne apartment complex Sunday morning.

Several people, possibly armed with a firearm had forcefully entered the apartment, police said.

The homeowner fired a gun multiple times striking two of the suspects.

One person was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead while the second showed up at the hospital for treatment, police said.

Detectives are asking anyone with information about the incident to call the West Melbourne Police Department at 321-723-9673 or Crimeline at 1-800-423-8477.