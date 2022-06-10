1 dead, 1 injured in shooting at Family Dollar in Orange County, deputies say

article

One man is dead and another is hospitalized after a shooting at a Family Dollar store in Orange County, the sheriff's office said Friday.

Deputies arrived to the store located at 7113 South Orange Blossom Trail around 6 a.m. after gunshots were heard in the area.

"When deputies checked the parking lot, they found two adult males who had been shot," the sheriff's office said.

A man in his 30s was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. The other victim, a man in his 20s, is reportedly in stable condition.

No suspect information has been released.