1 dead, 1 injured in Seminole County ATV crash, FHP says

By FOX 35 News Staff
Oviedo
OVIEDO, Fla. - One man has died and another man was injured in an ATV crash that happened in Oviedo early Saturday morning, Florida Highway Patrol said. 

The incident happened at 5:18 a.m. at Barr Street and Florida Avenue. The 24-year-old driver and 21-year-old passenger of a 2023 Polaris RZR XP 1000 were traveling southbound on Barr Street approaching Florida Avenue. 

The driver ran off the roadway and onto the west shoulder. As a result, the driver collided with a tree and fell down a ditch, FHP said. 

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene and the passenger was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. 

The crash remains under investigation. 