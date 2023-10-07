1 dead, 1 injured in Seminole County ATV crash, FHP says

article

One man has died and another man was injured in an ATV crash that happened in Oviedo early Saturday morning, Florida Highway Patrol said.

The incident happened at 5:18 a.m. at Barr Street and Florida Avenue. The 24-year-old driver and 21-year-old passenger of a 2023 Polaris RZR XP 1000 were traveling southbound on Barr Street approaching Florida Avenue.

The driver ran off the roadway and onto the west shoulder. As a result, the driver collided with a tree and fell down a ditch, FHP said.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene and the passenger was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.