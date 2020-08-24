1 dead, 1 injured after shooting in Altamonte Springs, deputies say

One person is dead and another is injured after a shooting in Altamonte Springs, deputies said.

The Seminole County Sheriff's Office said that the shooting happened at about 11:30 a.m. in Teakwood Lane. Two people were shot while sitting on a porch.

MORE NEWS: Protesters calling for Orange County deputy to face charges in Salaythis Melvin's death

There is reportedly no suspect information at this time. Deputies do not believe the shooting was a random incident.

Tune in to FOX 35 Orlando for the latest Central Florida news.