1 person dead, 1 critical after shooting at shopping plaza in Orlando

One person is dead and another is in critical condition following a shooting in East Orange County. This happened late Thursday night at a shopping center on East Colonial Drive.

Around 10 p.m., deputies responded to the 11000 block of East Colonial Drive about a shooting. When they arrived, deputies found a man who had been shot. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

A second man who was also shot was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Crime scene tape was wrapped around a parking lot in front of a Sherwin-Williams paint store that was in the shopping center.

No suspect information has been released.

This is an active and ongoing investigation.



