1 person dead, 1 critical after shooting at shopping plaza in Orlando

By FOX 35 News Staff
Published 
Updated 6:42AM
Orange County
One person is dead and another is in critical condition after a shooting at a shopping plaza in Orange County.

ORLANDO, Fla. - One person is dead and another is in critical condition following a shooting in East Orange County. This happened late Thursday night at a shopping center on East Colonial Drive.

Around 10 p.m., deputies responded to the 11000 block of East Colonial Drive about a shooting. When they arrived, deputies found a man who had been shot. He was pronounced dead on the scene. 

A second man who was also shot was taken to the hospital in critical condition.  Crime scene tape was wrapped around a parking lot in front of a Sherwin-Williams paint store that was in the shopping center.

No suspect information has been released. 

This is an active and ongoing investigation. 


 