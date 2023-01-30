Video shows moment car crashes into police cruiser and school bus, injuring 3

A child was transported by helicopter to Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children after being injured in a crash involving two vehicles and a school bus.

The child was not onboard the Osceola School District bus but was a passenger in one of the other vehicles involved in the incident late Monday afternoon at Orange Blossom Trail and East Keen Street. It happened at 4:30 p.m. and the district confirmed to FOX 35 News that there were no students on the bus at the time of the crash.

"It has already been determined by the Transportation Services Safety and Compliance Supervisor that the bus driver was not at fault in the incident," said Zach Downes with the Osceola County School District.

The child was awake and stable, authorities said. An adult was transported to Osceola Regional Health Center in Kissimmee as a trauma alert while the driver of the bus was taken to AdventHealth in Kissimmee and was expected to be okay.

This crash is being investigated by the Florida Highway Patrol.