1 adult, 2 children injured after car crashes into canal in Volusia County

One adult and two children were injured after a car crashed into a canal in Volusia County on Wednesday evening.

Shortly before 11 p.m. emergency crews began preparation to pull the car out of a canal near Sauls Rd. and Reed Canal in South Daytona. The three occupants were taken to Halifax Health Medical Center, listed in critical condition. This is a developing story. Check back for updates and see a live report on FOX 35 News after the World Series.