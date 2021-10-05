Today's 30-year mortgage refinance rates edge up, others hold steady | Oct. 5, 2021

Our goal here at Credible Operations, Inc., NMLS Number 1681276, referred to as "Credible" below, is to give you the tools and confidence you need to improve your finances. Although we do promote products from our partner lenders who compensate us for our services, all opinions are our own.

Check out the mortgage refinancing rates for Oct. 5, 2021, which are largely unchanged from yesterday. (iStock)

Based on data compiled by Credible, current mortgage refinance rates remained largely unchanged compared to yesterday’s, with the exception of 30-year rates, which edged up.

30-year fixed-rate refinance: 2.940%, up from 2.875%, +0.065

20-year fixed-rate refinance: 2.625%, unchanged

15-year fixed-rate refinance: 2.125%, unchanged

10-year fixed-rate refinance: 2.125%, unchanged

Rates last updated on Oct. 5, 2021. These rates are based on the assumptions shown here . Actual rates may vary.

Rates for a 30-year mortgage refinance crept up to 2.940% today. While 30-year refinance rates remain a good deal for homeowners looking to reduce interest costs, rates for this common term may not remain under 3% for much longer. Experts have predicted rate increases toward the end of the year. For homeowners who want to save even more on interest and can manage a higher monthly payment, rates for 15-year and 10-year terms remain a bargain at just 2.125%.

Current 30-year fixed refinance rates

The current rate for a 30-year fixed-rate refinance is 2.940%. This is up from yesterday. Refinancing a 30-year mortgage into a new 30-year mortgage could lower your interest rate, but may not have much effect on your total interest costs or monthly payment. Refinancing a shorter term mortgage into a 30-year refinance could result in a lower monthly payment but higher total interest costs.

Current 20-year fixed refinance rates

The current rate for a 20-year fixed-rate refinance is 2.625%. This is the same as yesterday. By refinancing a 30-year loan into a 20-year refinance, you could secure a lower interest rate and reduced total interest costs over the life of your mortgage. But you may get a higher monthly payment.

Current 15-year fixed refinance rates

The current rate for a 15-year fixed-rate refinance is 2.125%. This is the same as yesterday. A 15-year refinance could be a good choice for homeowners looking to strike a balance between lowering interest costs and retaining a manageable monthly payment.

Current 10-year fixed refinance rates

The current rate for a 10-year fixed-rate refinance is 2.125%. This is the same as yesterday. A 10-year refinance will help you pay off your mortgage sooner and maximize your interest savings. But you could also end up with a bigger monthly mortgage payment.

What is the average cost of a refinance?

Refinancing a mortgage can yield significant interest savings over the life of a loan. But all those savings don’t come for free. Generally, you’ll encounter costs — $5,000 on average, according to Freddie Mac — when refinancing your mortgage.

Your exact refinancing costs will depend on multiple factors, including the size of your loan and where you live. Typical refinancing costs include:

The cost of recording your new mortgage

Appraisal fees

Attorney fees

Lender fees, such as origination or underwriting

Title service fees

Credit report fees

Mortgage points

Prepaid interest charges

Keep in mind there’s no such thing as a truly no-cost refinance. Lenders who market "no-cost loans" typically charge a higher interest rate and roll the costs into the loan — which means you’ll pay more interest over the life of the loan.

How to get your lowest mortgage refinance rate

If you’re interested in refinancing your mortgage, improving your credit score and paying down any other debt could secure you a lower rate . It’s also a good idea to compare rates from different lenders if you're hoping to refinance so you can find the best rate for your situation.

Borrowers can save $1,500 on average over the life of their loan by shopping for just one additional rate quote, and an average of $3,000 by comparing five rate quotes, according to research from Freddie Mac .

How does Credible calculate refinance rates?

Changing economic conditions, central bank policy decisions, investor sentiment and other factors influence the movement of mortgage refinance rates. Credible average mortgage refinance rates are calculated based on information provided by partner lenders who pay compensation to Credible.

The rates assume a borrower has a 740 credit score and is borrowing a conventional loan for a single-family home that will be their primary residence. The rates also assume no (or very low) discount points and a down payment of 20%.

Credible mortgage refinance rates will only give you an idea of current average rates. The rate you receive can vary based on a number of factors.

How to find the best refinance rate

Some factors that affect the refinance rate you’ll get are out of your control. But you can take several steps to ensure you secure the best refinance rate available to you. Here are some to consider.

Save for closing costs

You may be aware that it’s a good idea to save for a down payment when you’re first buying a house. Even though you can get a loan with little or no down payment, having at least a 20% down payment affords numerous advantages — including the ability to avoid PMI.

But it’s also a good idea to save up for closing costs, which — according to Freddie Mac — can average $5,000.

Polish your credit

Just as when you bought your home, your credit score and history affect your refinance rate, so it’s a good idea to make sure your credit is in the best possible shape.

Check your credit report for any errors, such as incorrect information of duplicated accounts. Pay off as much other debt as you can to improve your debt-to-income ratio. And pay down credit card balances to reduce your credit utilization.

Comparison shop

Just as you would compare quotes from multiple vendors for an expensive home repair, you should look at loans and mortgage interest rates from multiple lenders. Each lender has its own methods for setting interest rates, so shopping around could help you find the lowest rate available to you.

In fact, getting five rate quotes could save you $3,000 over the life of your mortgage, according to a Freddie Mac survey .

Have a finance-related question, but don't know who to ask? Email The Credible Money Expert at moneyexpert@credible.com and your question might be answered by Credible in our Money Expert column.

