Central Florida Fair returns March 4th!

The Central Florida Fair is back for its 109th Year! Face Mask Required!

The Central Florida Fair kicks off Thursday March 4th for its 109th Year and tradition of showcasing Central Florida Livestock, Creative arts and the best of FFA and 4H youth. The Wade Shows Midway continues to bring the best midway rides in Central Florida and vendors from across the state bring the mouthwatering fair foods you love.



This year’s highlights of special events:

• Opening Night – March 4th- $1 Admission w/canned food item donation/$1 Ride night

• Friday March 5th/March 12th - Free Admission for First Responders/Military with ID

• Tuesday March 9th - $2 Tuesday Admission/$2 Rides

• Wednesday March 10th - Students/Teachers Free with School Admission/$20 Wristbands



Save up to 42% off Regular Gate Admission and Ride wristbands by purchasing tickets in advance at www.centralfloridafair.com. Regular gate fair admission is $12.00 for Adults Weekdays/$15.00 Sat/Sun, $7.00 for children (6-11yrs) and FREE for children under 5! Gates open 4pm on Weekdays and Noon on Weekends.

The 109th Central Florida Fair runs March 4th-14th at the Central Florida Fairgrounds located at 4603 West Colonial Drive in Orlando.