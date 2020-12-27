What will the weather be like in the final days of 2020, including New Year's Eve?

2020 is coming to an end and temperatures will finally be warming up.

Sunday begins our next warming trend with highs in the upper-60s. Early next week -- Monday and Tuesday particularly -- will have temperatures near seasonal in the low-70s.

By New Year's Eve, you can expect afternoon highs near 80 degrees.

The warmth will only last through Thursday though as FOX 35 is tracking a cold front that will arrive late Thursday night into the early morning hours on Friday.

We are still several days away though, so forecast models can vary a bit. It looks like showers will clear by Friday afternoon. As we ring in the new year at midnight, temperatures are expected to be around 70 degrees.

Then, on New Year's Day, Central Florida will be at 74 degrees.

