WEATHER ALERT: AREAS OF DENSE FOG TO START OUR WEDNESDAY

article



Might want to turn on the low beam headlights if you're heading into work early this morning! Dense fog is setting up across the area currently, visibilities are certainly on the lower side. Local weather conditions are near perfect for developing fog and this trend could continue through sunrise. Some of the worst areas early have been up in Marion County over into portions of Northwest Lake County, visibilities there have fallen to zero at times. Also, be mindful around local bus stops and schools this morning as kids head into the classrooms. We will continue to monitor this situation from the 35 weather and Sky fox traffic centers. Have a safe commute!