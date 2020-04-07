Warmer and sunnier Tuesday

After a pleasantly cool start, temperatures will climb quickly on Tuesday, approaching the upper 80s in Central Florida.

There will be less cloud cover and more sunshine compared to Monday, allowing temperatures to reach 88 degrees in Orlando.

Expect lower 80s along the coast, with afternoon high temperatures hitting 80 degrees in Daytona Beach.

On Monday, Orlando International Airport recorded an afternoon high of 81 degrees.

That is right where we should be for the beginning of April, according to climate records.

The warming trend will continue through Wednesday and Thursday, with winds picking up out of the west, and Orlando topping off around 90 degrees both days.

An increase in cloud cover and slight rain chance will help bring temperatures down on Friday.