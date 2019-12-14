Update on the Severe Thunderstorm Watch

article

The SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH has been canceled for Sumter, Marion and Flagler Counties as of 7:20am today. This simply means the threat of severe weather has ended in these areas with big improvements in conditions happening right now! The WATCH remains in effect for the remaining shaded counties until further notice, expect for Lake County, where the watch was just canceled. We've recieved a lot of damage reports out of Flagler County this morning and we have crews on the way to bring us the latest. Most weather damage reports are coming out of Flagler County where a tornado was observed. Numerous trees down and damage to several structures. Reports of a home with a tree through it have also surfaced with more similar observations likely as the sun rises this Saturday morning.