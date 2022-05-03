Tuesday forecast: Another hot day ahead with potential of rain and storms

article

WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR TODAY AROUND ORLANDO?

Today’s forecast high: 90 degrees

Tonight’s forecast low: 67 degrees

Main weather concerns:

Shower and storm potential will rise again this afternoon, mainly after 2 p.m. Chances will be lowest (20%) along the Atlantic beaches. Coverage grows higher as you go west into the Peninsula: 40-50% near Orlando and closer to 60% near the attractions and Lake County.

Cloud to ground lightning and heavy rain appear to be the main threats within the stronger storms. Storms could linger into the late evening, with skies staying mostly cloudy through the overnight hours.

WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR WALT DISNEY WORLD, UNIVERSAL, AND SEAWORLD?

The theme parks and attractions will feature some great weather to start the day but, hot temperatures can be by the afternoon, along with a sharp increase in showers and storms after 2 p.m. Highs will hit near 90 today and rain chances near 60%.

Theme park forecast for Tuesday, May 3, 2022



WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE BEACHES IN CENTRAL FLORIDA?

Today is a decent day to head to the beach. Afternoon highs will be in the low-80s with a mix of sun and clouds. Showers and storms could visit the beaches late in the day, lightning is a concern. There is a moderate risk for rip currents with surf at 1-2 feet in a mix of swell. Don't forget your sunscreen!

Tuesday's outdoor comfort index for Central Florida.

LOOKING AHEAD: There is more of a "Summer-like" pattern setting up this week. Highs trend hotter and soar into the 90s for much of the week. Rain chances really dry up to 10% or less by Thursday and Friday. Highs during this time could get close to the mid-90s. Rain chances return by Mother's Day weekend (30-40%) coverage. Possible low pressure in the Atlantic by Wednesday of next week and this feature could enhance rain chances and breezes across the area during this time.