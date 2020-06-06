Tornadoes reported near College Park, Universal Orlando as severe weather moved across Central Florida

Stay tuned to FOX 35 News for up-to-date weather information.

9:45 p.m. -- Lake County's Tornado Warning expired at 9:45 p.m.

9:14 p.m. -- A Tornado Warning has been issued for Lake County until 9:45 p.m.

9:13 p.m. -- A Tornado Warning for Seminole County was extended until 9:30 p.m.

9:05 p.m. -- A tornado was spotted near Universal Orlando earlier in the evening.

9:03 p.m. -- A Tornado Warning for Orange County has been extended until 9:30 p.m.

8:44 p.m. -- A Tornado Warning has been issued for Orange County until 9 p.m. Volusia County's warning expired.

8:16 p.m. -- A Tornado Warning has been extended for Volusia County until 8:45 p.m. FOX 35 Chief Meteorologist Glenn Richards says the storm is moving north from Seminole County.

8:03 p.m. -- A Tornado Warning has been issued for Volusia County until 8:30 p.m.

7:50 p.m. -- A Tornado Warning in Seminole County has been extended until 8:15 p.m.

7:33 p.m. -- A tornado was spotted near College Park, near Orlando. FOX 35 Chief Meteorologist Glenn Richards said it was moving north.

7:27 p.m. -- A Tornado Warning has been issued in parts of Orange and Seminole Counties. It is set to expire at 8 p.m.

6:30 p.m. -- A Tornado Warning for Orange County expired at 6:30 p.m.

6:15 p.m. -- A Tornado Warning issued for Orange County has been extended to 6:30 p.m. It was originally scheduled to end at 6:15 p.m.

6:14 p.m. -- A Tornado Warning issued for Sumter County was canceled. It was originally scheduled to expire at 6:30 p.m.

6:07 p.m. -- A Tornado Warning has been issued for Sumter County until 6:30 p.m.

5:50 p.m. -- A Tornado Warning has been issued for Orange County until 6:15 p.m.

Tropical Storm Cristobal was moving toward the gulf coast, causing heavy wind and rain for the state of Florida throughout the day on Saturday.

According to the National Hurricane Center, the center of the storm will move across the Louisiana coast by Sunday night and winds will increase to 60 mph by landfall.

There is a Tropical Storm Warning along the Louisiana coast through the tip of the Florida panhandle until further notice.

A little closer to Central Florida, there is a Storm Surge Watch in effect for Coastal Citrus and Levy Counties.

Heavy rain is expected across East Central Florida Saturday and Sunday due to the surge of tropical moisture.

There has already been plenty of rain over the last few days, and with more falling on Saturday, there could be localized flooding.

There is a Flood Watch in effect until Sunday evening in Brevard, Seminole, Orange, Lake, Sumter, Polk, Osceola, Citrus and Levy Counties.

