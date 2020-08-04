Summertime Sizzle: Heat index soars into the triple digits in Central Florida as rain chances increase

The sizzle of summer continues as the "dog days" of early August roll on.

The heat is going to be a bear on Tuesday, soaring into the mid-90s in many interior locations and just a touch cooler along the coastal areas and beach fronts. The Atlantic sea breeze will tame temperatures closer to the water just a bit.

Couple the heat with all of the tropical moisture across the region and you have the perfect recipe for the heat index, or "feels like" temperature, forecast heading into the 106-degree range today.

TRACK THE TROPICS: Visit the FOX 35 Orlando Hurricane Center for the latest in the tropics, including daily updates, live radar, and severe weather alerts

Advertisement

Rain chances come back into play on Tuesday with the best coverage over the east side of the Florida Peninsula. The Orlando-metro and surrounding areas, as well as the Atlantic beaches, will see coverage around 60 percent. There will be little drier air around Tampa, north to Gainesville, and Ocala, promoting lower odds in those areas.

Cloud to ground lightning, heavy rain, and gusty winds will accompany some of the stronger storms mainly after 2 p.m.

STAY PREPARED: Get all you need to know about the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season with the FOX 35 Orlando Hurricane Guide

The rain will become more frequent and heavier as we course through mid-week. A favorable weather pattern will aid in generating daily showers and storms. In regards to the timing of development, it could be before noon on some days and after 12 p.m. on others.

This pattern will hold steady into the weekend as well, something Central Floridians with outdoor plans should be aware of.

RELATED: Isaias, again a tropical storm, spawns wild inland weather after making landfall in the Carolinas

Rain accumulations through mid-week and into the weekend could exceed nearly two inches in some cases. The focal point on that looks to be primarily around the eastern side of the state with lesser accumulations over the far north and western areas.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX 35 WEATHER APP

Tune in to FOX 35 Orlando for the latest tropical updates.