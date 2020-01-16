Series of cold fronts to bring big weather changes for Central Florida

article

No doubt about it, Florida can experience some real wacky weather. The last week can certainly verify that statement as highs in the 80s have reigned supreme, a few areas setting new high temp records for January. Typical highs for this time of year should be in the 70s. So, warm weather lovers here in Central Florida should heed some advice, soak up today's 80s while you can because big time changes are on the way!

Two cold fronts will set the stage for the temperature adjustment. The first front arrives tonight, clouds will increase and slight rain chances will be possible mainly before 12am. Winds will increase from the Northeast, windy along the coastal areas. Slightly cooler, drier air will funnel in behind this first system. Highs Friday will settle in the lower to mid-70s, mixed skies and breezy conditions.

The weekend will offer up 70s both Saturday and Sunday for highs, lows are still fairly mild during this time, falling into the lower 60s. Sunday looks quite wet and cloudy with the second front knocking on the door. This system will slide through during Sunday afternoon through the overnight hours into Monday. Monday trends much cooler with wake up temps down in the 40s and 50s, highs Monday afternoon are in the 60s.

Much colder air will move into Florida by Monday night with temps falling into the 30s and 40s for wake up temps Tuesday. Highs will hang out in the 50s Tuesday afternoon as the Arctic air rides into the State. If winds relax enough Tuesday morning, areas of frost will be possible Northwest of the I-4 corridor.

The coldest period of time through this whole "event" will be Wednesday morning. 30s will be common around Orlando and Northbound into Alachua and Marion Counties. Frost is also possible during this time and residents with sensitive plants may want to bring them indoors or cover up in the garden. Early Wednesday temps in the coastal areas of Volusia and Brevard Counties will be a much warmer, especially South of the Cape.

