Second weekend front brings coolest temps of the season!

A second cool front working through Central Florida on Saturday could bring the coolest temps Central Florida has seen so far this Fall. The incoming system is currently located over the mid-section of the Country and will steadily head into Florida Saturday, clearing the region Saturday night. While Saturday highs rebound into the lower 80s, along with a few showers possible, another noticable change in the air can be expected overnight Saturday into Sunday morning. 40s will be possible over North Central Florida with milder low 60s across Orlando Metro Sunday morning. Plentiful sunshine can also be expected! Have a great weekend and enjoy.