Rising rip current risk as swell increases at Central Florida beaches this weekend

The beaches of Central Florida are still open and with enough social distancing, a few folks will likely find a wide open strip of sand to enjoy this fabulous weather. If this is part of your plan this weekend, you should know that the potential of life threatening rip currents will be on the rise. An area of low pressure over the North Atlantic is really packing a punch, generating big seas on the backside of it's circulation.

Current Atlantic wave modeling posted above, shows seas in excess of 20 feet with some of that potent energy aimed at the Central Florida Coastal waters. Naturally this wave energy will make it into Central Florida beaches beginning tonight through Sunday. This energy is also know as long period swell, coming from a great distance and unleashing an explosion of power as breaking waves in our local surf zones. These waves are powerful enough to knock you down and of course, produce rip currents of tremendous magnitude that can put even the strongest swimmers at substantial risk. Sunday looks to bring the peak of this swell event with breakng wave heights along the beaches of Flagler, Volusia, Breavard and North Indian River Counties in the range of 6'+.

Ocean temperatures locally are on the rise, this coupled with plentiful sunshine wil make the water inviting. If you decide to enter the surf, do so with extreme caution!