Orlando weather: Will you need to bring an umbrella with you to go Black Friday shopping?

Today's high: 67 degrees | Tonight's low: 59 degrees

TODAY:

On this Black Friday, expect cloudy skies across Central Florida and periods of showers moving through the area. Highs will be stuck in the mid-upper 60s with dense clouds on top.

Chances will be in the 30-40% range, and amounts will be light. Rain chances are still possible through tonight, clouds remain with lows falling into the upper 50s to low 60s down along the Space Coast.

BEACHES:

Expect increasing clouds and cool conditions at our Central Florida beaches.

High temps will hit the mid-upper 60s to around 70 along the Space Coast at its peak today.

Showers are back and will develop as we head through the morning hours. Coverage looks spotty with chances in the 20-30% range.

Winds will blow in from the north with surf in the 1-3' range as a mixed swell courses into the surf zone. Low tide will occur around noon, with high tide around 6 p.m.

THEME PARKS:

Cool and cloudy at the attractions today. Highs park-side head for the mid-upper 60s this afternoon. Spotty showers will be around with coverage in the 30% range.

OUTLOOK:

Temperatures will rise into the mid-upper 70s for the weekend. Showers are back in the mix for Sunday with chances around 30% as some Gulf of Mexico energy arrives during that time.

Looking deeper into the forecast details for Central Florida: A strong cold front could be in the cards around next Tuesday-Wednesday. Still many days out but, longer term forecast guidance is indicating a big drop in temps during this time. Possible lows in the 40s to around 50 with cool highs in the 60s. Stay tuned!

TROPICS:

The FOX 35 Storm Team is monitoring the tropics as we close in on the final weeks of the 2023 Atlantic hurricane season.

We're watching an area located over the distant Central Atlantic that has a 30% chance of development as it ultimately moves east. Hurricane season ends Nov. 30