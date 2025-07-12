Orlando weather: hot temperatures, chance of storms to start the weekend

The heat is on in Central Florida with highs staying above normal for this time of year. Afternoon readings look to top out in the mid-90s. The humidity will make it feel like the mid-100s. In the heat of the day, we'll start to see showers and storms ignite.

These will be driven by the sea breeze interaction. There'll be hit or miss in nature, but downpours and a couple of stronger storms are possible thanks to the instability and moisture in the air.

What To Expect:

We do it all over again on Sunday, but the coverage of the showers and storms looks to be more widespread.

This is thanks to a disturbance rounding the ridge of high pressure that is in control.

It still won't be a washout with a dry and bright start expected. Showers and storms then ignite in the afternoon, lasting through the evening. Highs look to be just a touch cooler with a bit more moisture and more rain around.

What's next:

However, we will still see pop-up storms in the afternoon. So, if you are outside and hear thunder, get inside immediately. Chances are around 50% as our holiday weekend winds down.

Highs on Sunday will be around 90 degrees.

Looking Ahead:

The Storm Team is continuing to monitor an area of low pressure that looks to spin-up in the Gulf of Mexico. A disturbance in the Atlantic looks to work around the ridge of high pressure and slide into the Gulf. Over the warm water, this is where it could organize into something tropical.

Chances are slim, but the Climate Prediction Center has this low-end risk next week into the following. Either way, tropical moisture looks to bring more widespread showers and storms Monday through Wednesday of next week. With all the clouds around, temps look to be a little cooler. Highs look to round out near 90° before rebounding later in the week.

