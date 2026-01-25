Orlando weather: Warm Sunday before storms and a big cooldown

The warming trend doesn't stop for the latter half of our weekend. In fact, temps will be even warmer. It's going to feel a lot more like early Spring or late Summer with afternoon readings topping out into the lower to middle 80s! It'll be great to hit the pool or beach!

What will the weather look like tonight?

What to Expect:

Late Sunday into Sunday night, the cold front associated with all the winter weather moves our way. It brings the chance for severe weather across the Panhandle, so be sure you have a way to receive watches and warnings.

Gusty winds and a tornado or two are possible in the strongest of storms.

As this cold front slides into Central Florida, we'll see the chance for showers rising. Temps stay mild tonight ahead of the front, with readings in the middle and upper 60s.

Most of the night looks dry, but pre-dawn Monday, that cold front is starting to swing in with a broken line of gusty showers.

What will the weather look like tomorrow?

What to Expect:

This cold front continues to slide to the southeast to kick off the workweek, bringing windy and showery conditions early in the day. By Monday afternoon, drier and colder air is filtering in from the north. Highs will be much cooler, and more seasonable, topping out in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

The chill settles in on Monday night and by the time we get into Tuesday, it's going to be feeling bitter...at least for Florida.

Looking ahead — Storm Team Alert

What to Expect:

Temps stay cold as this big dip in the jetstream stays situated over the eastern third of the country. Highs Tuesday through the latter half of the workweek will stay around 10° below normal if not more. Overnight lows Tuesday night and Wednesday night look to slide back into the upper 20s and lower 30s.

With this reinforcing shot of colder air, the Storm Team Alert has been extended through Wednesday and Thursday mornings.

Be sure to keep those winter jackets out. High temps stay parked in the upper 50s and lower 60s Wednesday through Friday of next week. Another storm system looks to move in late Friday into Saturday and this could bring the potential for some rain and possibly snow in the Panhandle of Florida.

It's still too early to say, but some long-range data has been hinting at this. Stay tuned!