Orlando weather: Warm start to the weekend, chilly changes ahead

The much above-average temperature trend continues as we kick off the weekend. A ridge of high pressure upstairs in the atmosphere has been the big driver in our warmer than normal stretch, with highs today topping out in the lower to middle 80s.

That's around 10° above where we should be in early January. We'll see a mixture of clouds and sun today, once the fog lifts.

What will the weather look like tonight?

What to Expect:

Tonight, that fog looks to re-develop as lows dip back only into the upper 50s and lower 60s. The warmth today streams in ahead of our next system that we're watching.

What will the weather look like tomorrow?

What to Expect:

A potent cold front swings into Central Florida on Sunday, and it does bring the chance for a few showers. The best bet for these will be our NW neighborhoods as we'll likely see the shower activity fizzling as the front works to the southeast.

A couple of sprinkles are expected around Orlando, but it won't amount to much, if any. The bigger story isn't the rain, but actually the cooler air. Temperatures top out in the middle to upper 70s, which is at least a little closer to average (72°) for this time of year. It'll be much chillier to kick off our Monday with lows down into the upper 40s and lower 50s.

Looking ahead

What to Expect:

The chill sticks around for the entire workweek with temperatures essentially at or below average, which we really haven't had yet this winter. Monday and Tuesday are looking drier with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s as high pressure briefly builds in. It doesn't last long though, as our next disturbance moves in mid to late week.

This system brings the best chance for more meaningful rain we've seen in a while.

Chances increase to around 40% Wednesday with a likelihood of rain Thursday. With the ingredients in the atmosphere, we could see a few thunderstorms as well. Some of the coldest air of the season, if not the chilliest, then takes over Thursday into Friday as this system departs. Highs on Friday look to be in the middle to upper 50s with lows in the 30s.