Orlando weather: warm start, cooler finish to the weekend

A cold front is on the approach as we kick off our first weekend of the new year. Ahead of it, temps will be much warmer compared to the last few days. Highs climb back above normal (low-70s) into the middle to upper 70s this afternoon.

What will the weather look like tonight?

Most of the day will be dry, but as this boundary swings this evening, rain chances start to go up. Our FOX 51 locales will start to see some showers and storms sneak in around dinner time with the potential for a couple of stronger to even more severe storms possible. Hail and gusty wind would be the main hazards if a storm were to turn stronger.

A MARGINAL RISK is draped across Alachua, Levy, Dixie, and Gilchrist Co. A stronger rough storm or two is possible in the Orlando Metro early on, but these storms should lose their punch as this front works to the southeast. Chances for rain continue through overnight, but we should dry out before dawn with lows sliding back into the upper 50s for most of us.

What will the weather look like tomorrow?

High pressure builds in for our Sunday with drier and cooler air taking over. We'll see a mix of clouds and sun, but it'll be a pleasant day overall with highs topping out near average, in the lower 70s.

As drier air continues to filter in, it'll be mainly clear and a touch cooler Sunday night. Temperatures will still be above average, but it won't be warm as conditions Sunday AM.

Expect overnight lows to dip back into the lower to middle 50s.

Looking ahead

The big story for the upcoming workweek will be a big-time warming trend. A ridge of high pressure across the heart of the country builds eastward, making for well above-average temperatures. We'll also see dry and sunshine-filled conditions. Highs on Monday jump back into the upper 70s with even warmer temps on the docket mid to late week.

Afternoon readings on Wednesday spiked up close to 80°, which is nearly 10° above average. The warmth holds through Thursday and Friday with lower to even middle 80s in the forecast.

This upper-ridge looks to dominate into next weekend, but there is a signal for the arrival of our next cold front, which is something we'll continue to watch.