Orlando Weather: Warm, breezy Sunday before temperatures take a dip

A cold front begins to approach the area on Sunday and this will bring an increase in clouds and also the chance of a couple of showers. Chances are low, around 20% and most won't see any rain at all.

The best bet for these sprinkles will be late afternoon into the evening. Temperatures ahead of the front will still be able to spike into the upper 80s and lower 90s, which is around 10° above normal for this time of the year.

Overnight, we'll hold onto the threat of a sprinkle with temps in the middle to upper 60s.

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What will the weather look like tomorrow?

What to Expect:

The cold front continues to swing through the region early Monday AM with the chance for a stray shower once again. We'll also have some upper-level energy in the atmosphere as well as the wind quickly switching around from the NE.

This onshore flow will prevent the threat of a spotty shower, especially near the beaches.

The best bet for these will be SE of the Orlando Metro. Highs will be cooler, topping out in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Monday night will feel refreshing and less humid, with temps falling back into the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Looking ahead

What to Expect:

Tuesday looks cooler and brighter with temps only in the upper 70s and lower 80s, as high pressure settles in. It'll keep us quiet as we approach midweek, but another disturbance moves our way on Thursday.

Once again, isolated showers are on the table, but chances are looking lower at the moment. Temperatures late into next weekend stay seasonable for this time of year, topping out in the lower to middle 80s.

By the start of next weekend, temps are starting to rise back above normal, and we'll see a warm front likely lifting across the state. That could bring a sprinkle or two, but chances are looking low for now.