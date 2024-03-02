Orlando weather: Unsettled, wet and warm weather on the way for Central Florida

THIS WEEKEND:

Unsettled, wet and warm weather is on the way for Central Florida this weekend. Scattered showers and a few storms are likely for both today and tomorrow, however, a complete and total washout isn't anticipated. There will be several breaks in the rain allowing for dry time over the course of the weekend, it will just be important to take advantage of it! Thunderstorms and heavy downpours will be possible but severe weather isn't likely either. Temperatures will remain on the warm side, with afternoon highs near 80° all weekend long.



LOOKING AHEAD: The long-term forecast keeps the rain chances around Central Florida through the majority of the week. So far, the best chances will take place Wednesday, where even a few strong storms will be possible. That is a set-up we'll continue to keep an eye on, so stay close to the forecast for more updates until then.