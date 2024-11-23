Orlando Weather: Sunshine pairs with chilly weekend temps

Today: Sunny and crisp. Highs in the middle 60s. Wind: NNW 5-10.

Tonight: Starry and chilly. Lows in the upper 30s to the NW with readings in the lower to mid-40s around the metro. Closer to the coast, readings look to be closer to 50.

Weather Summary: High pressure is building in and that will make for plenty of sunshine through the rest of the weekend. As it expands eastward, temps start to rebound for our Sunday. Afternoon readings get back into the lower 70s which is closer to average for this time of year. The warming trend continues into next week with highs rounding out near 80 by our Thanksgiving Eve into Turkey Day. The warmth streams in ahead of a cold front that is slated to move through into our Friday. Chances for showers don't look great here but, a few are possible as it swings through.

To the north, this system could bring accumulating snow to the Mid-Atlantic and the Northeast. Storms are on the table across the SE. Behind that system, temps look to take another tumble locally, with highs falling back into the upper 60s and lower 70s. Overnight lows could fall back into the upper 40s and lower 50s by Saturday and Sunday night.