Orlando weather: Sunshine and fog today, cold front to start the week

The Brief The warmth sticks around today with temps soaring back up close to 80°. Fog looks to then redevelop overnight with the potential for it to become locally dense.



The warmth sticks around today with temps soaring back up close to 80°. With this area of high pressure essentially parked overhead, today will be similar to Saturday.

Once the fog lifts, we'll see plenty of sunshine this afternoon with just a few clouds. Overnight lows look to dip back close to 60°, which is running nearly 10° above average.

Some patchy fog is possible once again, but the wind looks to increase just a little bit and that should allow it not to be quite as widespread.

What will the weather look like tonight?

What to Expect:

Fog looks to then redevelop overnight with the potential for it to become locally dense. The best bet for this will again be NW of Orlando. Lows stay above average as well, only dipping back into the upper 50s and lower 60s.

What will the weather look like tomorrow?

What to Expect:

The warmth continues to stream in ahead of a big cold front that we're tracking for early this week. Monday is when we start to see these changes as this cold front swings into the region.

Rain chances are slim, but we could still see a few showers develop as the front works into Central Florida. Chances are only around 20%.

The bigger story is the cold air that takes over behind the front. Ahead of it, highs on Monday top out around 80°, but the warmth is quickly erased. Monday night will be much cooler, with lows falling back into the 40s and 50s.

Looking ahead

What to Expect:

Temperatures really struggle on Tuesday and for New Year's Eve with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s. New Year's Eve looks to be the coldest day of the week with some of our NW neighborhoods possibly not getting out of the middle 50s. We'll start the day off in the 30s, with lows near freezing for our NW of Orlando. This is why we have a STORM TEAM ALERT.

With many of you getting out and about for New Year's Eve, you'll need to bundle up. High pressure builds in with lots of sunshine for New Year's Day. It'll still be chilly though, with highs topping out in the lower to mid-60s.

That's running around 8° below average for this time of year. Temperatures slowly moderate, climbing back closer to average (72°) by the start of next weekend.