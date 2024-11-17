Orlando Weather: Sunny, pleasant outlook ahead of work week

Today: Mostly sunny and pleasant. A stray shower is possible near the coast. Highs near 80. Wind: ENE 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Mainly clear and seasonable. Lows near 60. Wind: 5 mph.

Weather Breakdown: High pressure continues to dominate our weather pattern making for more sun and pleasant conditions. As the surface high shifts away and the upper ridge shifts east, temps start to slowly warm up. We'll kick off the workweek with afternoon readings slightly above average, rising into the lower 80s under a mostly sunny sky. The warming trend continues into Tuesday as clouds start to thicken ahead of our next storm system.

The remnants of Sara will still combine with a cold front swinging across the country. An area of low pressure does look to form near the remnants of Sara as this cold front shifts in and closer to that low, that's where we could see some heavier rain. Where exactly that moves will really define who sees that. Either way, scattered tropical downpours are on the table as well as the potential for some storms. It depends on the timing of the front on if we can really build any "energy" needed for stronger storms. Signals continue to suggest an earlier frontal passage which would likely limit our severe threat but it's something we'll be monitoring.

The Storm Team has designated Wednesday as an Impact Day. Rain looks to taper off later on Wednesday as the cold front pushes to the southeast. It looks like there could even be some peeks of sun later in the day. The colder and drier air then takes over Thursday into next weekend with temps running around 10 degrees below normal. Lows look to dip into the 40s both Friday and Saturday AM which will certainly feel crisp. As high pressure takes over once again, sunshine returns and it looks like a beautiful, comfy stretch of weather through next weekend.