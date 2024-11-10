Orlando Weather: Stray showers possible ahead of work week

Today: Isolated showers, especially along the coast. Highs in the lower to middle 80s.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with a stray shower or two. Lows dip back into the lower and middle 70s.

Weather Breakdown: A frontal boundary is drifting into the Sunshine State today and this along with the onshore flow will bring a little more coverage of showers today. The best chances for these are along our East Coast Beaches. These are moving to the NW with the help of that stalled front. We have chances at 30% today. The threat for showers and thunderstorms holds for Veterans Day as a cold front begins to approach the region.

Offshore, we'll have that tropical wave ushering more moisture our way. Between the two disturbances, it looks to be a bit unsettled. Monday won't be a washout but we'll have a greater threat of storms and downpours with more instability and more moisture in the air. Once that cold front gets through on Tuesday, we'll feel some relief from the heat and humidity midweek. It'll be a beautiful day with highs in the lower 80s and dew points back into the lower 60s. A reinforcing shot of cooler and drier air moves in with a secondary cold front Thursday into Friday. We're still expecting temps in the upper 70s and lower 80s along with lows in the 50s to 60s into next weekend. High pressure takes over bringing us plenty of sun too.

Tropics: Rafael finally looks to get steered away from the U.S. into the Bay of Campeche is high pressure aloft shifts eastbound. It's been stuck in place almost with the lack of upper level steering in the Gulf. There's still a 10% chance of development in the Caribbean but it moves into really an unfavorable environment. It encounters much more wind shear as it drifts westward. It is now Invest 98-L, but it doesn't look to bring us any sort of big impacts. In fact, the upper-level area of low pressure and the wind associated with that will help usher it away from us.