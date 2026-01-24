Orlando weather: Springlike weekend warmth before freezing temps return

The warmth is the big headline to kick off the weekend, but we're also seeing some fog. Once that lifts, it'll be a beautiful day. Overnight, the potential for more fog develops because of the light wind. It'll be milder too, with lows falling only into the lower to middle 60s around Orlando.

What will the weather look like tonight?

What to Expect:

Temperatures continue to climb, rising back above normal on Saturday afternoon. Highs top out near 80° across the metro under a mix of clouds and sunshine.

What will the weather look like tomorrow?

What to Expect:

The warming trend doesn't stop for the latter half of our weekend. In fact, temps will be even warmer. It's going to feel a lot more like early spring or late Summer with afternoon readings topping out in the lower to middle 80s!

It'll be great to hit the pool or beach! Late Sunday into Sunday night, the cold front associated with all the winter weather moves our way.

Ahead of it, temps drop only into the middle to upper 60s. Most of the night looks dry, but pre-dawn Monday, that cold front is starting to swing in with a broken line of gusty showers.

Looking ahead

What to Expect:

Image 1 of 3 ▼

This cold front continues to slide to the southeast to kick off the workweek, bringing windy and showery conditions early in the day.

By Monday afternoon, drier and colder air is filtering in from the north. Highs will be much cooler, and more seasonable, topping out in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

The chill settles in on Monday night and by the time we get into Tuesday, it's going to be feeling bitter...at least for Florida. That's why we have a

STORM TEAM ALERT

Temps NW of Orlando will drop back into the upper 20s and lower 30s with wind chills in the 20s. Around Orlando, we'll likely be just above freezing, but it'll feel like it with the wind. Temps stay cold as this big dip in the jetstream stays situated over the eastern third of the country.

Highs Tuesday through the latter half of the workweek will stay around 10° below normal if not more. Temperatures stay parked in the upper 50s and lower 60s Wednesday through Friday of next week.