Orlando Weather: Spotty showers ahead of work week

A mixture of clouds and sun with isolated showers is forecast for Saturday. Highs are set to be in the lower to middle 80s.

Tonight: Some clearing with a spotty shower or two. Patchy fog is possible. Lows dip back into the lower and middle 70s.

Weather Breakdown: Onshore flow continues to dominate our weather pattern as high pressure upstairs in the atmosphere holds. That means our slim chances for showers remains in the forecast. Anything that moves ashore will be quick-moving, traversing from NE to SW across Central Florida through the afternoon. Anything that does develop and is still around this evening should start to fade away as we lose the daytime heating. That'll make for some clearing overnight and the potential again for some patchy dense fog.

We keep the threat for a few showers on Sunday, but chances stay low, around 20 percent. Shower and storm chances rise on Monday though as a cold front moves our way. That will make for scattered showers and storms for our Veterans Day. A stronger one moves through later in the week and that one brings a big shot of cooler and drier air. It does look to come through moisture-starved, so we're not expecting any showers with this passage.

Highs look to dip back into the 70s by Friday with lows in the 50s and 60s Friday and Saturday morning.

Tropics: Rafael is a tropical storm at the latest advisory and will continue to weaken as it moves into the Bay of Campeche. It looks to get torn apart by a nice amount of wind shear and it'll weaken but still brings heavy rain and blustery conditions to portions of Mexico. There's still a 10% chance of development across the Caribbean over the next 7 days but that wave also looks to encounter and moves closer to an area of hostile wind. There's also a southern wave that is closer to Hispaniola but that is not outlooked.

It's going to move through an area of extreme warmth in the Caribbean and little to no shear. This could allow it to organize more. I could see it becoming outlooked over the next few days. Right now, ensemble probabilities put it at a likelihood of at least becoming a depression by late next week. It'll be something we'll continue to watch.