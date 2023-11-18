Orlando weather: Overnight lows to dip into the upper 50s and low 60s

Today's high: 76 degrees

Tonight's low: 61 degrees



TODAY:

Happy Saturday Central Florida! We have a nice weekend of weather ahead. We start on a cloudy note with light drizzle, but by this afternoon clouds will decrease in coverage. There is the chance for a passing shower or two, but chances are low at 20%. Overnight lows will dip into the upper-50s and low-60s with the chance for patchy fog.



BEACHES:

Still not the best day to head to the beach. The surf zone features waves rolling in at the 4-6 foot range. Rip current risk remains high. Passing showers are possible this afternoon with the eventual decrease in cloud cover. We will be partly cloudy with forecast highs in the mid-70s.



THEME PARKS:

Mostly cloudy skies are expected at the theme parks today. Highs will rise to the mid-upper 70s with the chance for a passing shower or two this afternoon.



OUTLOOK:

A nice weekend of weather is expected with forecast highs in the upper-70s. Mostly sunny skies are likely on Sunday. Looking ahead at Thanksgiving week-another front will work through the area from Tuesday into Wednesday according to the latest forecast models. Thanksgiving Day looks to be dry with wake up temperatures in the 40s and 50s and afternoon highs near the gorgeous 70 degree mark!



TROPICS:

The FOX 35 Storm Team is monitoring what was Potential Tropical Cyclone 22, which now has no chance for development. The disturbance will still bring heavy rain to the Caribbean. Other than this feature, no tropical activity is expected within the next 7 days. Stay with us for any new updates.