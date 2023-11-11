Orlando weather: Muggy Veterans Day with a chance of a few afternoon and evening showers

Today's high: 87 degrees

Tonight's low: 69 degrees



Main weather concerns:

A muggy Veterans Day with a chance of a few afternoon/evening showers. Rain chances will increase by lunchtime with higher coverage possible in inland areas. Rain could be heavy at times so bring an umbrella with you before leaving the house today. Highs will climb to near record levels into the mid 80s inland to low 80s along the coast. We'll see lower rain chances Sunday, but the humidity remains for another day with highs back in the 80s.



BEACHES:

An onshore wind will help keep it a little cooler along the coast with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Rain chances appear unlikely. A moderate rip current risk continues so keep near a lifeguard tower if you plan on swimming.



THEME PARKS:

A steamy November day at the parks with a high near 87 degrees. Watch the skies and radar for scattered showers this afternoon. Rain chances could even linger into this evening well after sunset so bring the poncho.



OUTLOOK:

A stalled front will help bring unsettled weather our way next week. A few showers will be possible Monday and Tuesday, but rain chances will rise with a low pressure system sweeping across the Gulf and reaching Florida by midweek. This will bring scattered showers and storms through Thursday along with windy weather. Isolated severe weather will be possible so keep with us for more information as we get closer to the event. Rainfall totals vary, but we could see 0.5" to 1.5" by Friday. Highs will lower due to clouds and rain with highs returning to the 70s.



TROPICS:

There is some growing intrigue in the tropics with models picking up potential for a developing system in the Caribbean. It appears a broad low pressure system could develop by midweek over warm sea surface temperatures. Overall trends have this system developing and moving northeastward over Jamaica, Cuba and Hispaniola before heading out into the Atlantic by next weekend. There is a possibility it could become a named system, but uncertainty exists. Either way, it does not look likely to be a threat to Florida. We will keep watching so look out for more updates to come.