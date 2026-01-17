Orlando weather: Mild Saturday ahead of a rainy, cold Sunday

Temps are on the rise as we kick off the weekend. After a chilly start, highs jump back toward seasonable levels, topping out in the lower to middle 70s. Clouds continue to increase tonight ahead of our next storm system that we're monitoring closely.

With the clouds and southerly wind, lows only fall back into the 50s across the metro, which is above average for this time of year (near 50°).

A few showers are possible NW of Orlando late tonight with chances continuing to go up as we head toward dawn.

A cold front continues to make its way into Central Florida through Sunday AM into the afternoon, spreading rain and even the potential for snow across the Panhandle. Showers and bursts of moderate rain continue to work through the area during the AM into the afternoon, with rain then starting to taper by mid-afternoon.

Snow looks to mix with the rain across the Panhandle, places like the Capital and Panama City Beach.

The precip could even change over to snow briefly before ending with little to no snow accumulation expected. Temperatures tumble on the backside of the front, with highs only in the lower to mid-60s on Sunday.

Wind chills by the afternoon and evening look to slide back into the 40s and 50s. Sunday night will be much colder as the wind from the NW starts to lighten up some.

Looking ahead

The start to the workweek will feel brutal behind this cold front, just like how our Friday panned out. By the time we awaken on Monday, temps look to fall back into the low to mid-30s around Orlando with some of our NW neighborhoods dipping into the upper 20s.

Freeze Watches have been issued for just about all of Central Florida, including Orlando. Wind chills will only be in the 20s, so be sure you bundle up if you're heading out the door early. Highs will struggle, only rising into the middle to upper 50s on Monday afternoon, but we'll see plenty of sunshine.

Be sure you cover up your plants on Sunday night.

Temperatures slowly moderate through the week as a ridge of high pressure starts to build in. That'll keep things pleasant and dry for the first half of the workweek. Afternoon readings rebounded into the lower to middle 60s by Tuesday with highs in the 70s Wednesday.

The warming trend continues ahead of our next storm system, which looks to bring more widespread rain by Thursday.

There's a 60% chance in the forecast with the potential for a few rumbles of thunder as well. A couple of showers could linger into early Friday before this system departs. We don't get much if any cool-down behind this disturbance, with highs likely to stay into the middle to upper 70s.